MPs end inquiry into iron sheets saga

The presidential affairs committee of parliament probing the diversion of over Shs39 billion in relief items for Karamoja has retreated to write their report over the Easter holiday. The committee chairperson Jesica Ababiku says they will ask for additional time with the process envisaged to take about three weeks to produce the report. They were given two weeks, which lapsed last month. They are committed to going all the way with the report despite the arrest of the prime suspect Mary Goretti Kitutu, the minister for Karamoja affairs. She was charged on Thursday with two counts of causing loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud.