MPs probe illegal sale of LDC land in Bukoto

Members of Parliament on the Public Accounts Committee have inspected a piece of land belonging to the Law Development Centre in Bukoto that was illegally sold by the caretaker to various individuals. The land in question is located on Block 213, Plots 1 and 4.

The 2024 Auditor General's report revealed that the Law Development Centre owned land in Bukoto, which was not being utilized. The audit further revealed that the said land is being occupied by squatters. While appearing before the Public Accounts Committee recently, LDC officials asked Parliament to appropriate money to be used to compensate the squatters.