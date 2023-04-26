MPs propose increase in budgetary allocation for city infrastructure

Members of Parliament have called for an increase in the budgetary allocation for Kampala if the sorry state of the roads is to become a thing of the past. They propose that for the improvement of the road network in the capital, an allocation of 8 trillion shillings spread over 10 years should be made. MPs were dismayed for instance by the fact that not a single penny has been allocated in the next financial year budget for drainage, yet the lack of it is linked to the damage caused by runoffs.