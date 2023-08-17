Video

MPS seek to ban production of khat and marijuana

Parliament is in the process of passing a bill to ban the production of khat and other related drugs like marijuana.One of the clauses that have been cleared is a maximum jail term of 20 years for those who are found guilty of producing the banned drugs.Alternatively, the bill provides for a fine of 1 billion shillings for possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.The bill was in May struck down by the Constitutional Court after out that it was passed without the required quorum.

