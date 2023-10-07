MPs speak on alleged fraud and forensic audit

This week the Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Col Tom Butime revealed that he had asked the auditor general to conduct a forensic audit on alleged fraud in the sale of gorilla tour permits at the Uganda Wildlife Authority within 30 days. The audit will cover Gorilla and Chimpanzee bookings at Bwindi, Mgahinga, Kibale National Park and Kyambura Gorge in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The chairperson of parliament's Committee of Trade Tourism and Cooperatives Mwine Mpaka told NTV it is good that action is being taken.