MPs threaten to block loan for infrastructure improvement

MPs have threatened to block the 2.2 trillion shillings loan required for the improvement of infrastructure in the greater Kampala Metropolitan area.

Members of the Presidential affairs committee say the matter has attracted their attention after officials failed to provide evidence of presidential approval for the loan. While the MPs say they cannot stop processing the loan, this could prove to be a challenge for the Ministry of Kampala affairs.  


