Mubajje calls for ban of tiktok in Uganda

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje, is calling upon the Central Government to ban TikTok, a social media app in Uganda, which he says is being used by idle people to slander others. Sheikh Mubajje also expressed concern over some Muslim leaders who use the social media app to issue misleading information to the faithful. Meanwhile, the leadership of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, has insisted that they are acting in accordance with the constitution to maintain Sheikh Mubajje in his position although he is 70 years old.