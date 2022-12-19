Mubende residents celebrate lockdown removal

Cheers and ululations rang out across Mubende District following the government's decision to lift the Ebola lockdown, imposed on this district and Kassanda, 63 days ago. The two districts saw restrictions imposed there following the outbreak of Ebola in September. On Saturday Vice President Jessica Alupo on behalf of President Museveni lifted all restrictions after confirming that there are currently no admissions, no contacts for follow-up, and zero transmission as well.