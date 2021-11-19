Muhammad Kirevu was an ADF recruiter - Police
UPDF spokesperson Brig. Flavia Byekwaso says a suspect arrested in connection with terror attacks on Kampala revealed the names of others involved, among them Sheikh Muhamad Kirevu who was killed in Nsangi on Thursday.
Byekwaso says that the man identified only as Mugambwa had been shot and succumbed to his injuries.
This in the wake of two bomb attacks on Kampala this week. Meanwhile, Police say they have arrested 21 people including juveniles on suspicion of having ties with the Allied Democratic Forces which they believe are behind the recent spate of attacks.