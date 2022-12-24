Murder suspect released, rearrested outside court premises

Zephania Zimbe, the lawyer of a man accused of murder and who has been set free by the high court today, says his client has been re-arrested. Hamza Mwebe is one of the two people charged with killing police officer Muhammad Kirumira and Resty Nalinya Mbabazi in September 2018. Mwebe has been on remand since 2018 until today when Justice Margret Mutonyi ruled that the evidence by prosecution had not made a case to warrant him to defend himself. Justice Mutonyi also ordered the other suspect Abubakar Kalungi to prepare his defence by 22nd January 2023. The prosecution had told court that Kalungi had links and was in constant communication with operatives of the Allied Democratic Forces who are believed to have orchestrated the killing of Kirumira. It also said that Kalungi had led the investigators to another ADF suspect one Abdul Kateregga at Namungoona - Luyinja. Kateregga was shot dead by the police as he reportedly tried to evade arrest in October 2018.