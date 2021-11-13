Museveni calls for better police-community relations

President Museveni has asked the probation police constables to prioritise protecting the wealth of Ugandans to ensure development in this country. He also said there is also a need to close the gap of the policing among Ugandans. The president's call came as he presided over the graduation of the 22 second intake of the Uganda police force. The contingent consists of 5,200 constables, the biggest the police has ever admitted to Kabalye police training school in Masindi district in one go