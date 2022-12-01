Museveni defends salary enhancements for teachers of sciences
President Yoweri Museveni has criticised Arts and humanities teachers over what he has described as their endless demands for salary enhancements. President Museveni said teachers should desist from using threats of industrial action over salary increments. This followed the Uganda National Teachers Union, UNATU, asking the government to consider increasing salaries for arts and humanities next financial year during the National Teachers day celebrations held in Kampala