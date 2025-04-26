Museveni hosts Uhuru Kenyatta at State House

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hosted the former Kenyan President, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, who paid a courtesy call on him at State House Entebbe. The visit followed H.E. Kenyatta’s participation as a keynote speaker at the Second Annual Guild Leaders’ Summit 2025, held at Makerere University, Kampala, on April 25. The summit was organised by the Guild Presidents Leadership Academy, which brings together Guild Presidents and student leaders from universities across East Africa.