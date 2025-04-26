Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Museveni hosts Uhuru Kenyatta at State House

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hosted the former Kenyan President, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, who paid a courtesy call on him at State House Entebbe. The visit followed H.E. Kenyatta’s participation as a keynote speaker at the Second Annual Guild Leaders’ Summit 2025, held at Makerere University, Kampala, on April 25. The summit was organised by the Guild Presidents Leadership Academy, which brings together Guild Presidents and student leaders from universities across East Africa.


In the headlines