Museveni unveils plans for roads linking Uganda to Central African Republic
President Museveni has announced plans to construct roads in the Central African Republic to connect Uganda with the landlocked nation. He stated that he and Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra will collaborate with leaders from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan to facilitate these connections. President Touadéra attended the 62nd Independence Day celebrations at Busikho Primary Teacher College in Busia District.