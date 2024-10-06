Museveni waives fees for non-tourist travelers at Murchison Falls

President Yoweri Museveni has directed national park agencies to waive fees for non-tourist travelers passing through Murchison Falls National Park to and from northern Uganda. This decision comes in response to the closure of Karuma Bridge, which is currently under repair. Museveni announced the directive on Friday during a meeting with members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus at State House Entebbe. The move follows tensions between some MPs from northern Uganda and West Nile and Uganda Wildlife officials over the fees.