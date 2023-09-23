Muwada on UN delegation: Taxpayers money could have been put to better use

The Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Muwada Nkunyingi has said that when parliament resumes next week, he will task the ministry of Foreign Affairs to explain why it did not guide government on the delegation that went to represent Uganda at the 78th United Nation General Assembly in New York.

It is said that government sent more than 70 people to the meeting that started on 18th September.

Muwada says taxpayers' money has been used to facilitate their stay but there are several Ugandans stuck in countries like Turkey, UAE and Saudi Arabia, and little is being done to save them. He spoke to journalists at parliament.