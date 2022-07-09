Nakaseke centre helps youth cope with lockdown challenges

The Covid-19 pandemic brought many challenges for young people and children due to the prolonged lockdown and the subsequent closure of schools for nearly two years. There has been a growing pattern of domestic violence targeting children at home and several reports from the government indicate an increase in child marriages, defilement cases and teenage pregnancies. To help tackle these challenges, Adara Development, a non-governmental organization in collaboration with Kiwoko Hospital in Nakaseke district, have established a safe space for youth to freely share their issues without fear or being stigmatized. According to Steven Batanudde, the Nakaseke District Education Officer, the Adara Youth Community Centre will go a long way in providing access to information that address their needs, and support to at-risk adolescents through counseling, sexual and reproductive health education and services including family planning, HIV/Aids services among others.