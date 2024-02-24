Namisindwa district residents accuse leaders of extortion
Residents of Namisindwa district have accused officials of extorting money from them in exchange for public service jobs. According to the residents, officials have been asking them for between 2 to 20 million shillings, depending on the availability of jobs. The matter came to light during a public dialogue, known as Baraza, at Nambako Sub-county in Namisindwa district. The residents accuse district officials of also extorting them for bribes from beneficiaries of Parish Development Model.