The Director General of the National Agriculture Research Organisation NARO Dr Ambrose Agona says businessman Sudhir Ruparelia had recently returned to claim 300 acres out of the 900 acres of land in Namulonge that he had leased in 2015. Dr. Agona reveals that the businessman has now lost interest in taking over the land at Namulonge citing various reasons. Our reporter Francis Jjingo has the details.