NARO researchers unveil drought resistant beans for Karamoja

Crop scientists from the National Agriculture Research Organisation NARO have developed and introduced drought-resistant varieties of beans that can withstand the harsh weather in the Karamoja region. The beans, which are rich in iron and zinc, have been developed with the aim of reducing the high rates of malnutrition among the children in Karamoja. They mature within 60 days and they yield more than ordinary beans. The Minister for Karamoja affairs Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu launched a campaign that is targeting over 50,000 farmers to embrace growing these beans in Karamoja region.