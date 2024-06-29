National Drug Authority seizes drugs worth Shs45 million 

The National Drug Authority has impounded drugs worth about 45 million shillings in an operation carried out in Lira. The operation targeted drug shops that were illegally carrying out clinical services, such as injecting patients with drugs and stocking classic drugs.

According to Zablon Igirikwayo, Regional Inspector of Drugs, at the NDA the licenses of these outlets will be suspended, revoked, or renewed if an investigation into their operations finds the operators culpable.