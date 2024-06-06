National ID enrollment and renewal postponed to July

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has postponed the start of the mass enrollment and renewal of national identity cards to July this year. The exercise was supposed to start on 1st June but did not happen. NIRA's Executive Director, Rosemary Kisembo, has blamed the postponement on what she called 'unforeseen delays in the procurement process'. The government's target is to first renew 15.8 million National Identity cards printed in 2014 and 2015, which are due to expire between August 2024 and June 2025.

