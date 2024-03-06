Navigating the process in applying for a travel visa

The travel and tourism industry is one of the world's biggest and fastest-growing industries. Many people now prefer to spend their spare time traveling, creating significant opportunities for businesses like travel agencies and tour operators to cater to this demand. Uganda, known for its stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, and vibrant culture, is seen as a potential multibillion-dollar hub for this business. Don Lilian Katusiime, CEO of Busunga Tours and Travel Ltd, is here to help people interested in travel and tourism better understand this discussion.