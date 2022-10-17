NDA warns the public of harmful Chinese contraceptive pills

The National Drug Authority has warned members of the public of a Chinese contraceptive pill that is currently on the Ugandan market but causes cancer and infertility among women. According to NDA, the unauthorized Chinese pill is being sold on the black market and used as a contraceptive with its packaging, labeling, and patient information leaflet all in the Chinese language, except for the claimed ingredients Levonorgestrol and Quinestrol. To make sense of this ban in studios I have Abias Rwamiwiri, the spokesperson for the National Drug Authority.