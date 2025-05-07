Hello

Video

NEMA introduces scheme to combat plastic pollution

The National Environment Management Authority has intensified its fight against plastic pollution with the introduction of an extended producer responsibility scheme, aimed at ensuring that manufacturers buy back their used products. This comes at a time when the country is grappling with plastic pollution, which has endangered both the environment and human health. The Authority’s Executive Director, Dr Akankwasah, warned that non-compliant manufacturers of plastic bottles risk closure.

