NEMA urged to intensify sensitization before implementation of environmental penalties

With just days left for National Environment Management Authority NEMA to implement express penalties for environmental breaches, the implementing stakeholders have asked the government to carry out sensitization. In a sensitisation meeting organised by Kampala Capital City Authority, religious leaders, and leaders in the public transport sector told NEMA that people were not consulted and that many are not aware of these laws. More than a month ago, NEMA said it would start implementing tough punishments for non-compliance to environmental laws including littering, noise pollution, encroachment and failure to conduct annual environment audits among others. But as Edward Muhumuza now reports, KCCA Deputy ED Eng. David Luyimbazi proposed implementing the scheme in some sectors for now as they embark on nationwide sensitization.