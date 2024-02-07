New Electoral Commission members sworn in

Members of the Electoral Commission, who were recently vetted and approved by Parliament following their appointment by President Museveni, have been sworn in. Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo presided over the swearing-in ceremony in Kampala.

The members include Justice Simon Byabakama, the chairperson of the commission, and his deputy Hajjati Aisha Lubega. Other members are former Kajara County MP Stephen Tashobya, former Makerere University political science lecturer Dr. Sallie Simba Kayunga, former Kyoga County MP Anthony Okello, James Peter Emorut, a former tutor at Kabwangasi Teachers College, and Caroline Beinamayo. The new team will serve for seven years.