Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

New health insurance partnership aims to ease medical costs for Ugandans

Ecobank Uganda has embarked on a strategic partnership with Jubilee Insurance Company Uganda to extend health insurance services to its customers. The health insurance packages available through this partnership include individual and family coverage, corporate medical plans, and specialized packages designed for children and seniors. Dan Musiime, CEO of Jubilee Health Insurance, says the initiative is in response to rising healthcare costs and has called on stakeholders to play a more active role in cushioning the public from the uncertainties that come with medical emergencies.

In the headlines