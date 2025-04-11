New health insurance partnership aims to ease medical costs for Ugandans

Ecobank Uganda has embarked on a strategic partnership with Jubilee Insurance Company Uganda to extend health insurance services to its customers. The health insurance packages available through this partnership include individual and family coverage, corporate medical plans, and specialized packages designed for children and seniors. Dan Musiime, CEO of Jubilee Health Insurance, says the initiative is in response to rising healthcare costs and has called on stakeholders to play a more active role in cushioning the public from the uncertainties that come with medical emergencies.