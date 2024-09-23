New suspended bridge enhances safety and trade in Kasese

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
For long spells, the Kampala regime has won global acclaim for its benevolent refugee policy exploiting it as a bargaining chip but increasingly coming with attendant problems
The building was built during the era of Idi Amin Dada in the 1970s. Later, it was turned into a commercial property.
The Constitutional Court's decision, delivered in September last year, dismissed a petition by journalists challenging the closed-door vetting of appointed public officials