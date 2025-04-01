NIRA launches mass renewal of National IDs

Hello
People are criticising the road closures, citing disruptions to traffic, emergency services, and daily activities, with some calling for alternative solutions
Trump’s 10 percent tariff on Ugandan exports is set to raise trade costs and hurt exports, especially after Uganda’s removal from Agoa
The author’s view of Amin is fair-minded, very far away removed from the usual bloodstained accounts of the early to late 1970s