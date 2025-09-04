Hello

NITA-U launches cyber threats awareness drive

Uganda’s National Information Technology Authority has begun nationwide awareness campaigns to draw attention to the risks linked to growing digital adoption. Arnold Mangeni, the authority’s Director for Information Security, says the drive is targeting the 70 percent of Ugandans who are regular users of digital technology.

NTV has learnt that around 15 million dollars has already been invested in cybersecurity infrastructure, awareness programmes and audits, under the Uganda Digital Acceleration Project. 


