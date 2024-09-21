Hello

NMG donates sanitary towels to Jinja school girls


Nation Media Group, through Mwino foundation has donated sanitary towels to girls in primary schools in Budondo sub county in Jinja District. This follows a story NTV carried early this year, in which we showed that some of the girls there were using soil for their menstrual hygiene. Over 200 pupils and students in Jinja district from Buwagi primary school, Kyoomya primary school, Jinja Twins primary school and Affectionate primary School were excited to receive the towels.

