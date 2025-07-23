Noah Mutwe finally released on Shs5m cash bail

Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayiizi, has released on bail Noah Mitala, commonly known as Nuwa Mutwe. Noah Mutwe has served the mandatory 60 days on remand without trial. Mutwe is facing charges of inciting violence and spreading hate speech against several members of the first family, including President Museveni and his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Chief Magistrate Kayiizi has ordered Nuwa Mutwe to pay Shs 5 million in cash, and his sureties to execute a non-cash bond of Shs 50 million each to ensure his return to court for trial. Mutwe, a private bodyguard of National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has been prohibited from traveling out of Uganda without the court's permission. He is jointly charged with ASP Twine Charles under the Computer Misuse Act, where the prosecution alleges that the duo used a computer to exchange messages inciting, among other things, to kill President Museveni and his son with a paver. Twine was released on bail last month under similar terms. The two are set to return to court on August 25.