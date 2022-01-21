Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija further remanded

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Douglas Singiza has remanded author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija till Tuesday next week when he will be able to rule on whether to grant him bail. Kakwenza, now held on remand at Kitalya prison, appeared in court via video link to apply for bail. He presented NUP Secretary-General Lewis Rubongoya as his surety. His lawyer Eron Kiiza indicated that the accused had been tortured while in custody and needed to be released on bail so he could access proper medical treatment. Kiiza also added that the case of computer misuse, for which he is accused, is available.