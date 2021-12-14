NRM accused of snubbing national consultative forum meetings

The new Deputy Chairperson of the National Consultative Forum, Jolly Mugisha has expressed her disappointment with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) for repeatedly boycotting the forum's sittings. The platform whose constitutional mandate is consensus building for inter party dialogue and capacity building has for long been criticized for having little to no impact. The ruling NRM, which is the majority party has not yet communicated who it will select to replace former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda as chairman after his five year tenure ended.