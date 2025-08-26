NRM CEC Elections or Pandemonium? Do party polls work?
NRM is at a critical juncture as it holds its CEC and NEC elections this week at Kololo Independence Grounds, with over 300 candidates and 45,000 delegates. High-profile contests, including Rebecca Kadaga versus Anita Among for Second National Vice Chairperson, highlight factional tensions and raise questions about whether the party’s polls reflect order or pandemonium.
Joining the discussion are Hon. Paul Omara, Dr. Sarah Bireete, and Edwin Agaba, offering perspectives on grassroots views, electoral integrity, and PLU’s role.