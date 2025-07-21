Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

NRM Commission acknowledges primaries concerns

The Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi, has acknowledged concerns raised by party members who lost in the NRM primaries and are petitioning the party's electoral body. Over the weekend, the NRM National Chairman, President Yoweri Museveni, assured aggrieved party members that the irregularities exhibited during the primaries will be investigated, and the culprits behind the electoral violence and manipulation of the results will be apprehended. Tanga Odoi said he is proud of the primaries they conducted despite the concerns raised by the participants, assuring them that the NRM legal team is ready to handle their grievances—provided they follow the set guidelines.

In the headlines