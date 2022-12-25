NRM fronts former MP Okabe’s son to replace him

As former MP Patrick Okabe and his wife were buried on Saturday, the NRM party used the opportunity to front his son Emmanuel to fill the vacant seat. The burial in Akado Village, Serere District was attended by many including politicians and religious leaders. The two died in an accident on Monday in Naboa, Budaka District as they drove to Kampala. Kasilo county MP Elijah Okupa who spoke first said it was incumbent upon them to back Okabe's son. NRM's vice president for the eastern region Mike Mukula said the party would handle the matter.