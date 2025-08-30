NRM moves to calm fears after CEC shake-up

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
Maj Gen Birungi held after defence inquiry, according to UPDF
The NUP leader is now trying to bring minister Rebecca Kadaga to his side after she lost in the NRM CEC polls this week.
She now replaces Justice Flavian Zeija, who was elevated in February