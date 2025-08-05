NRM tribunal starts ruling on primary poll petitions

The NRM Election Disputes Tribunal is set to begin delivering rulings from today, following days of hearings into petitions arising from the ruling party’s recently concluded and contentious parliamentary primaries. While responding to concerns over bias, Enoch Barata, the NRM Director of Legal Services, said the tribunal remains impartial and insulated from political or familial pressure, dismissing claims that some candidates could influence outcomes through bribery.

The tribunal began sittings on July 29 this year, after the party released its first cause list on July 27. A supplementary list was later issued to accommodate additional cases, which wrap up today, Tuesday. All petitioners, according to tribunal officials, were granted a seven-day window within which to begin receiving their rulings.

NTV understands that there is increasing pressure from senior NRM leaders—including cabinet ministers and incumbent MPs—who have been asking the tribunal to dismiss the petitions filed against them. Some of them have described the cases as baseless and a waste of time.