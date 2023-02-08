NSSF acting MD Ayota to appear before parliament committee

The acting Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund Patrick Ayota has told the select committee of Parliament that the request by a member of the board for 1 billion shillings from NSSF was never approved. The committee had been told in an earlier engagement with the former Managing Director of the Fund Richard Byarugaba that 100 million shillings had allegedly been approved. However, Ayota says the enactment of the Fund act there has been efforts to build more partnerships.