NSSF assets up 19.2% to UGX 22.13 trillion

Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Managing Director, has revealed that the Fund’s Assets Under Management increased by 19.2%, rising from UGX 18.56 trillion in the Financial Year 2022/23 to UGX 22.13 trillion in the 2023/24 financial year. Member contributions grew by 12.2%, from UGX 1.72 trillion in 2022/23 to UGX 1.93 trillion in the current financial year. He notes that despite the fund's growth in assets, significant work remains in the area of real estate management projects. Rachel Nabisubi has more details.