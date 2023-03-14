NSSF management and board insist they will not resign

The NSSF board chairman Peter Kimbowa says that the probe on the status of the fund found no substantial evidence that member funds were stolen. He adds that the fund never at a time approved the disbursement of some Shs6 billion to the gender minister and that reports of Shs1.8b said to have been shared among board members was also false. He was speaking on Monday at the fund headquarters in response to the just-released report of the parliamentary committee on the state of the NSSF.