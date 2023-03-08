NSSF Report: Finance Minister Kasaija accuses Amongi of illegality

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has left it to parliament to decide the fate of the minister for his gender colleague Betty Amongi about the irregular request for Shs 6 billion of savers' money from the National Social Security Fund. Kasaija in a statement read for him investment state minister Evelyn Anite reiterated the position of the select committee of Parliament that was improper for Amongi to ask for the money. The move came as the house discussed Mwine Mpaka report on NSSF which called for Amongi to resign from her ministerial position in the public interest.