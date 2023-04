The chairperson of Kayunga's NUP supporters fundraising for Harriet Nakwedde to raise court fines has asked area Woman MP Aidah Erios Nantaba to provide written proof of her commitment to forgive her opponent of the court fines. This after the high court in Mukono dismissed an election petition, challenging Nantaba's victory as the District Women Representative. Court awarded Nantaba 21m in legal fines, which Nakwedde is struggling to pay.