Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

NUP calls for release of its party members

The National Unity Platform Party is demanding the unconditional release of the five-party leaders arrested in the Kasese district last week. The police have charged the arrested leaders with a plot to overthrow the NRM government. The party leadership was quick to denounce such allegations, owing to the mere fact that the NUP Party is a registered political organisation allowed to hold the consultative meetings at the grass-root level. #NTVNews #NTVTonight #NTVWeekendEdition 

