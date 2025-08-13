NUP leaders challenge UPDF Act legality in constitutional court

The National Unity Platform party has petitioned the Constitutional Court, challenging the recently passed UPDF Amendment Act 2025, which they say defies a Supreme Court judgment and confirms the trial of civilians in military courts. The National Unity Platform party leaders are accusing Parliament of rushing the legislation and reintroducing provisions the Supreme Court had already declared unconstitutional on the 31st of January this year in the famous Attorney General vs Hon. Michael Kabaziguruka case.