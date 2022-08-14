NUP remembers People Power's martyrs

The leadership of the National Unity platform has renewed their call for a report and justice for their supporters who have been murdered by security agencies over the last four years. The call came on the fourth anniversary of the shooting of Yasin Kawuma, the driver of party president Robert Kyagulanyi. Kawuma was shot and killed in Arua as he waited for Kyagulanyi in his car. However, no one has ever been held to account for Kawuma's murder. On Saturday, NUP officials held prayers for the fallen members.