NUP SCHOOL OF LEADERSHIP: Analysts say ongoing arrests are illegal

Political analysts have cautioned that the recent detention of NUP leaders, related to their leadership training initiatives, seems to be a calculated strategy to undermine the opposition and suppress political activities that oppose the NRM's interests. This occurred following the arraignment of Doreen Kaija, the coordinator and principal of the NUP School of Leadership, before the Chief Magistrate's Court in Kawempe on Tuesday, September 16th. She faced multiple charges, including unlawful drilling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and offenses related to operating a private school.