Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

NUP SCHOOL OF LEADERSHIP: Analysts say ongoing arrests are illegal


Political analysts have cautioned that the recent detention of NUP leaders, related to their leadership training initiatives, seems to be a calculated strategy to undermine the opposition and suppress political activities that oppose the NRM's interests. This occurred following the arraignment of Doreen Kaija, the coordinator and principal of the NUP School of Leadership, before the Chief Magistrate's Court in Kawempe on Tuesday, September 16th. She faced multiple charges, including unlawful drilling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and offenses related to operating a private school.

In the headlines