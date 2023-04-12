Nursing student in Kaabong accuses UPDF Soldier of assault

A nursing student at Kaabong College of Nursing and Midwifery in Kaabong district has accused a soldier of the Uganda Peoples Defense Force (UPDF) of beating her. Fatuma Anyodi said the incident happened on 2nd April when the soldier who was stationed at the school hit her. According to the second-year student, she was returning to the dormitory after a nosebleed but the Police say that according to their investigations, Anyodi fell and injured herself.